Prophet Denies Buying N573 Million House On Magu’s Behalf

Prophet Emmanuel Omale has denied buying a property worth N573 million on behalf of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Omale who is also the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja, denied the allegation in a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer Chief Gordy Uche.

Admitting that he indeed met Magu in Dubai, Omale said that the meeting was only for prayers and that they didn’t purchase any building.

The letter read in part, “We, however, wish to make the following clarifications to put the public records straight: That our client is the General Overseer of an Inter-denominational/Multi-religious Prayer Ministry.

“That our client, only visited Mr. Ibrahim Magu in a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, sometime in March 2020.

“That our client never laundered any funds whatsoever for Mr. Ibrahim Magu or for anybody whatsoever. Our client does not own any foreign bank account anywhere in the world.

“That there are no funds whatsoever traceable from Mr. Ibrahim Magu to our client’s bank accounts whatsoever neither has our client received any funds whatsoever from Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Our client has never received any funds whatsoever from anybody on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

“That our client does not own any property in Dubai. His name was never used to purchase any property whatsoever in Dubai, United Arab Emirates or anywhere else in any part of the world, neither has he purchased any property nor properties for Mr. Ibrahim Magu in any part of the world whatsoever.”