Pregnant Youtube Star, Nicole Thea Dies With Unborn Son

YouTube star Nicole Thea has died along with her unborn son, according to a statement on her Instagram account.

The news was announced to the popular dancer’s 105,000 followers on Sunday afternoon.

The soon to be mum, who lived in London, was just weeks away from her due date.

It is unclear how both Nicole, 24, and her unborn son died.

Shortly after 5pm today a video of Nicole bathing in a tub full of milk was posted to her Youtube account, with the comments section switched off.

A statement on her Instagram read: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”