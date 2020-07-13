Pastor Adeboye Celebrates Wife On Her 72nd Birthday

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has showered praises on his wife Foluke Adeboye as she marks her 72nd birthday today.

In an Instagram post, Adeboye advised young brides to learn from his wife whom he says sees him as “her head”.

According to him, no matter how busy she is, she always obeys him whenever he wants her to do anything for him.

Pastor Adeboye wrote: “Today is my wife’s birthday and there are lessons that women, especially so many young brides can learn from her. She is a powerful woman, I know that. She has many people who take instructions from her, but as powerful as she is, and even though she has seen me in my weakest moments, I have no doubt that I am her head. It does not matter what is on her itinerary if I say I would like you to go with me to so and so place the best she can do is try to convince me otherwise.

“If I insist, she would cancel whatever she was to do and come along with me. The Bible in Ephesians 5:23 says:

“For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church…”

“The husband is the head of the wife. No matter how educated or successful you are, your husband is your head and you must regard him as such at all times. It is a terrible thing for a husband to feel his wife is his head.

“Many men are misbehaving in their marriages simply because they want to establish that they are the head of their wives. Also, my wife is my number one fan. She wrote in the book Mathematics of Marriage – which we coauthored, that as my helpmate she knows she cannot help me without my instructions, so when they come, her response is Yes sir.

“Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me. There was a time when I was a teacher and was staying far from town. She had to cut my hair during that period. She is the only partner of the Adeboye Corporation; she doesn’t delegate her primary duties to anyone else. Just like the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31:1-31, I safely rest on my wife. Anything I uphold, she upholds too. Can your husband rely on you?.

“Make up for your husband’s weaknesses, celebrate his successes, be his number one cheerleader. I wish my lovely wife a Happy Birthday”.