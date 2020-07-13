National Theatre Renovation To Create Ten Thousand Jobs

The Federal Government has said that the National Theatre in Lagos will be renovated to create ten thousand jobs.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while handing over the edifice to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Banker’s Committee.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele who also spoke at the event aid that N25 billion into the Creative Industries and Financing Initiative (CIFI).

He also revealed that part of the fund will go into the renovation of the edifice.

“Our goal is to support startups and existing businesses across these four pillars, as well as foster the development of a Nigeria Creative Industries Centre in four major cities in Nigeria.

“Towards the realisation of this objective, the Bankers Committee intends to support this creative venture with about N25 billion of initial funding.

“The National Theatre Iganmu, Lagos is expected to serve as the initial pilot for the Nigeria Creative Industries Centre.”

Present at the event include the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Chairman of the Committee of Banks’ CEOs, Mr Herbert Wigwe, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu Gekpe