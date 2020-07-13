Malami Says He’s Traumatized By Corruption Allegations

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has resolved to go to court over series of allegations against him.

He made the announcement on Monday through his media aide, Umar Gwandu.

Malami said the publications have subjected him to “considerable distress, psychological trauma, anxiety and greatly injured his character and reputation”.

The AGF says his person is suffering “what appears like a coordinated attack”.

He insisted that the publications were untrue, fabrication and figment of the imagination.”

Malami noted that he has been receiving telephone calls and visits “from well-meaning Nigerians, his friends, well-wishers and

associates from all over the world”.

The minister said the publications against him were contrary to Nigerian Criminal and Penal Laws and a gross violation of his right.

“A senior lawyer has already been briefed to deal with the matter as may be appropriate, in the event of failure to retract the publication in question and offer the requested apology within seven days”, the statement added. Daily Post