Magu: Buhari Will Not Condole Corrupt Practices – APC

The former ruling party

, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

does not have what it takes to lament about it’s alleged corruption practices in the present administration of APC. It is on records that the

PDP

is the founder of corruption in Nigeria, to the extent that the evil practices were made official way of life during its 16 wasteful years. In APC’s government nobody is above the law. For the fact that the suspended acting chairman of the

EFCC

Ibrahim Magu is being investigated should send a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle.

The President has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of Buhari.