IPOB Speaks On Claims That Buhari Is Not Against Igbos

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to a claim by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, that President Buhari is not against the Igbos.

IPOB described the statement as a tool used to deceive those who are not familiar with history.

Comrade Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, said: “The truth rather, is that people of Biafra have continued to be victims of state persecution and calculated elimination. Biafrans have been slaughtered at the slightest provocation in several occasions since the unholy amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914. Nigeria Government and her partners in crime are sponsoring the killings and heartless massacre of Biafrans since 1945 till date.

“Terrorist groups and Boko Harams have continued to slaughter with reckless abandon, Christians in Nigeria particularly Southern Kaduna Indigenes and Biafrans in their farms and villages, yet the Federal Government has not done much to stop the genocide! Killer herdsmen have become a difficult task for the federal government which ironically tagged unarmed IPOB a terror group with the speed of light. How does a government which pampers globally acknowledged terror groups but suppresses and kills peaceful agitators want to prove its innocence of bloodshed?”

IPOB challenged Femi Adesina dn others “to show Nigerians, Biafrans and world at large what they did and where this government and cabals sited any tangible federal project in Biafraland.

“ It is very appalling that the Federal Government would not show where their imaginary projects are located in the South East since five years this government took over office on 29th of May 2015. We wonder why Nigeria government will claim to have executed 69 different projects, and spent N680 billion in South East alone without showing or mentioning where those projects are sited.

“It is important to inform Adesina that Biafrans are not interested in their fake projects in our land because we are leaving Nigeria in the shortest possible time. Time for this fake, concocted and deceptive news has gone and there is nothing anybody can do to change our resolve to restore Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria.

“We must advise our people to focus on the coming of Biafra and not on all these fake news and propaganda by the ‘Presidency’. Biafra is a project designed by the Most High God in Heaven. Therefore, there is no amount of propaganda or deluded information peddled by those sponsored by the overzealous Nigeria politicians in our land, can dampen our minds.”