I Slapped Akpabio For Sexually Harassing Me – Ex-NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh

The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh has said that she was once sexually harassed by Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

In an interview with Arise TV, Nunieh said that she is not the only woman who has slapped Akpabio.

“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only woman that slapped Akpabio. He thought he could come up on me. He tried to harass me sexually,” she said.

“I slapped him. He tried to come on me. I am an Ogoni woman and nobody jokes with us. I showed Akpabio that Rivers women do not tolerate nonsense.”

She also alleged that Akpabio ordered her to inflate the budget of the NDDC by including projects from the refugee commission.

“Akpabio wrote me to put a list of projects from the refugee commission in the budget of NDDC. Refugee commission is another federal government commission for IDPs,” she said.

“How do you tell me to put some of their projects in the NDDC budget when we have so many things to do in the Niger Delta? How do you explain that?”

The back and forth from both of them comes amid an investigation on the misappropriation of N40 billion by the NDDC interim management committee (IMC).

Denying knowledge of the money, Akpabio stated that he wasn’t aware of such funds because Nunieh never briefed him.

On her own part, Nunieh stated that Akpabio facilitated her sack as NDDC MD because she refused to follow his illegal orders.

“When we first came to the NDDC, on the day of going for the inauguration, he told me in the car that Madam MD, If you don’t do what I say, the same pen which I use to sign your letter, it will be the same pen I will use to remove you”, she said.