BREAKING: UEFA Lifts Champions League Ban Against Manchester City

The Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, has lifted the two-year ban which would have prevented Manchester City from playing in the UEFA Champions League.

An appeal by City also saw a fine of 30 million euros ($34 million, £27 million) reduced to 10 million euros.

The ruling was welcomed by City which appreciated the effect it will have on its manager, Pep Guardiola, and other players like Raheem Sterling and Kevin Debryune.

“Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present,” City said in a statement.

“The club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.”

UEFA revealed that it is still committed to the system that prevents clubs from losing mor ethan 30 million Euros over a three year period. This comes with the exception of youth development and women’s teams.

“UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the five-year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations,” UEFA said in a statement.

“Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and UEFA and ECA remain committed to its principles.”