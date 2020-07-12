Parents, Teachers To Need Government Over Cancellation Of WASSCE

The National Parents Teachers’ Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, has said that it will discuss with government on the cancellation of this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said that WASSCE which was scheduled for August will no longer hold this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

However, NAPTAN stated that it would meet with government to make a decision on the development.

The NAPTAN National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, said that parents and schools are working on measures which include hand wash materials, face mask etc to keep pupils protected when schools resume.

He said, “Surprisingly, we heard from the Federal Ministry of Education that the government has suspended the reopening of schools. This is very confusing; we don’t know what to do. We are waiting for whatever will come after this.

“On our side at NAPTAN, we are planning to go to the ministry and meet with the minister or his representatives to hear from them. It should be on Monday.”

During a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba said that WASSCE will hold between August 4 and September 5.

However, Adamu who spoke on Wednesday said that Federal schools will remain closed until things are safe. He also advised state government who have declared resumption of schools to rescind the decision.