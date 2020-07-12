Man Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On Nursing Wife’s Breasts

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku, for allegedly pouring hot water on his nursing wife’s breasts.

According to a non-profit organization, WomenAids Collective, WACOL, Opoku poured the hot water on his wife after she requested for money from him to buy provisions.

The wife suffered scalding on her breasts and is currently receiving care at medical hospital.

Read: “On the 9th day of July 2020, a good Samaritan reported to WACOL that one Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, a Ghanaian who lives in Nigeria has been torturing and abusing his wife Mrs. K.

WACOL quickly reached out to the victim who is a mother of two boys.

The victim narrated to WACOL that Mr. Emmanuel Opoku was in the habit of physically and verbally abusing her, denying her and the children necessities and always torturing her unprovoked.

The recent incident happened when she asked him for money to prepare food for the family, he blatantly refused and while she was making pap for the 3 months old baby, he proceeded to pour the hot water on her breast.

Mrs. K has been in excruciating pain, she stated that whenever she tries to breastfeed the baby her breast will start bleeding profusely.

After her counselling session with the WACOL legal team, a complaint was filed and the team forwarded a petition to the Police Area Commander to investigate the matter and ensure the arrest of Mr. Emmanuel Opoku.

On receipt of the petition, the Area Commander promptly issued a warrant of arrest against the perpetrator.

The arrest has been effected and Mr. Emmanuel Opoku is now in police custody and will be charged to court on Monday. WACOL also took Mrs. K.to the hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo expressed her gratitude to the police for their prompt response in the case and stated that WACOL will follow through as usual to ensure that justice is manifestly seen to be done.

WACOL hereby, pleads with Nigerians to report any suspected case of violence against women and children.

Together we will end the impunity of violence against women and girls that is raging our society today”.