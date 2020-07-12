Kamaru Usman Beats Jorge Masvidal To Retain UFC Title

Kamaru Usman has successfully retained his welterweight championship by defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, but it’s safe to say fans are far from happy with regards to his performance.

The Nigerian Nightmare made it his main goal to stop and nullify his opponent, which he did so by grappling and tackling to the mat, as well as holding him up against the cage and restricting Masvidal from doing basically anything.

There were also A LOT of toe stomps going on, which received the meme treatment on social media throughout and after the fight.

Despite having a change of opponent very last minute, the Nigerian got the job done and left Fight Island with his belt still wrapped firmly round his waist.

The main event in Abu Dhabi was supposed to be Usman vs Gilbert Burns, but after he and his coach tested positive for coronavirus, they had to withdraw from fight night.

With president Dana White refusing to let that ruin the event, he went in search of a replacement, and in stepped Masvidal.

Despite such short notice and despite having to lose 20 pounds in a week, the American agreed to the fight.

However, it was all too much for him come fight night, as Usman got the job done and retained his belt.

The victory for the champion leaves him with a professional record of 17 wins and just the one defeat, whilst Masvidal now has a record of 35 wins and 14 defeats.

Dancing and singing his way to the Octagon, it was clear that the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ was in confident mood, and that showed inside the cage as well.

Yes he was heavy criticised, and yes fans were bored and left unimpressed with the fight itself, but you have to give props to the champion, he did what he needed to do and scored a resounding victory via unanimous decision. – Givemesport