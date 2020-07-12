JJC Skillz Showers Praises On Wife Funke Akindele

JJC Skillz has showered praises on his wife, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, describing her as an African woman who is a blessing to this generation.

Sharing on Instagram, JJC Skillz prayed that Funke Akindele gets the strength from God to enable her fulfill her mission on Earth.

“AFRICAN SUPERWOMAN @funkejenifaakindele You never TRY. It’s either you DO or DON’T”

Your DRIVE is motivation for the Ambitious … Your FAITH is strength to the hopeless.”

“Your life is a TESTIMONY… Work Hard/Pray Hard & All your dreams will come true … You’re a blessing to this generation my love. A Leader, Mother, Wife, Philanthropist, Actor, Writer, Director.”

“God is your strength & will continue to abide with you,“ he wrote.