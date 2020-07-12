Falana Denies Receiving N28 Million From EFCC Under Magu

Femi Falana, SAN, has denied receiving N28 million from Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A Presidential Investigation Committee revealed that assets recovered by the EFCC from May 2015 to 2020 shows that Falana received N28 million.

It reads: “The link to Magu was also established by the payment of N28 million to Falana who is a close associate and ally of the Acting Chairman,’’ it revealed.

Falana has now demanded a retraction of the claim by issuing a statement through lawyer Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN).

“My client acknowledges that just as his anti-corruption activism have won him friends, they have also bred enmity from those who see things from a different perspective and have therefore always tried to paint and present him (or anyone that strives or claims to be different) as someone that is also not free from the stains of corruption! Not long ago, these elements invented and spread through the media the lie that my client was a beneficiary of a property purchased from the EFCC. When given the opportunity to prove the allegation, the publisher failed to take up the opportunity but apologized for the false publication. I am not too sure that your case will turn out different if you permit it to degenerate to the level of being sued.

“In the circumstance, my immediate instruction is to demand that you acknowledge your wrongdoing, expressly admit that what you imputed against my client was false, and apologize for your unprofessionalism and the damage you have caused to him.

“I do hope that you will, within the next 48 hours, comply with this gentlemanly request by publication on the front page of your newspaper. Failing compliance, my instruction is to issue a Writ in the tort of defamation in other to afford you an opportunity to prove what you imputed against my client’s character.”