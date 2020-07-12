Buhari Congratulates Kamaru Usman Over UFC Welterweight Defense Win

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamaru Usman over successful UFC welterweight title defense against Jorge Masvidal.

Buhari through a statement signed by his Senior Special Adviser, Garba Shehu, said that Usman lifted spirits in this COVID-19 with his win.

“As the first African-born and Nigerian UFC Champion, President Buhari commends the courageous fighter for finishing strong inside the octagon, proudly flying the green and white colours in distant lands, and reminding the world that good things and great people still come out of Nigeria.

“While the global COVID-19 pandemic may have brought gloom to many families and nations, the President is delighted and gratified that our welterweight champion has lifted our spirits with another professional performance proving that things will surely get better at the fullness of time when we remain committed to our vision”, the statement read.