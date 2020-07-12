Akeredolu Reacts To Strike Threat From Ondo State Workers

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the reasons given by workers in the state who have threatened strike are not peculiar to the state.

Workers in Ondo State has issued an ultimatum to the governor to settle their salaries and bonuses or they will embark on a strike action.

In reaction, Akeredolu stated that he would meet with the leaders of the different labour groups in the state towards reaching an agreement.

The governor disclosed this through the Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, who said, “It is on record that as at today Ondo State ranks among those with a higher level of worker-friendliness in Nigeria.

“Our inherited liabilities as well as unforeseen occurrences notwithstanding, this culture of commitment shall be heightened.

“In this regard, Mr Governor will meet the leadership of all such concerned bodies between Monday 13 and Wednesday 15 of July 2020. This is with a view to engendering a very robust engagement and interface.

“Government, therefore, uses this medium to appeal to all workers to await the outcome of these series of engagements aimed at deepening industrial harmony.”