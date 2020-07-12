Akeredolu Debunks Claim Of Disqualification From Ondo Gov Race

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that he’s still in the state’s governorship race contrary to rumour that he has been disqualified.

Akeredolu was rumoured to have been disqualified from the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for July 20.

This was debunked as false by Mr Ojo Oyewamide, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity,.

According to Oyewamide, the rumour is a ploy to distract the governor’s supporters.

He explained that it was another distraction “unleashed to deceive the unsuspecting public and divert attention from the self-imposed pains on the part of those behind the story.

“They are scavengers and will stop at nothing to sustain their trade of deceit. Ignore them, remain firm, be dedicated and prayerful.

“Akeredolu is not just participating at the party primary. He shall be re-elected by the Grace of God, come October 10, 2020.

“The governor, therefore, appeals to all his supporters to ignore the rumour and dedicate this period to God for His continuous grace, favour and protection,” he said