Varane Speaks On Real Madrid Using VAR To Win Games

Real Madrid player, Rafael Varane has rubbshed talks of the club controlling the Virtual Assistant Referee, VAR.

Concise News recalls that Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and the club’s president Josep Bartomeu both made the allegation against Real Madrid.

Varane has now said that such talks doesn’t bother Real Madrid because the club is only interested in winnig this season’s La Liga title.

“Outside noise doesn’t matter to us. We are focused on winning and giving everything on the pitch,” The France international told Movistar.

“We do not control the VAR. We control the effort and attitude we show on the pitch.”

“We are focused on our objective, and we have three finals left,” he added.

“It was important to win, of course, but it is very important to keep a clean sheet. That gives us a lot of confidence.

“We will continue with the positive dynamics we have.”