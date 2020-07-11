Update On Nigerian Girl Put Up For Sale In Lebanon

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has given an update on the Nigerian girl, Peace Busari Ifeoma, who was put up for sale on Lebanon.
NiDCOM boss Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that Peace and one Temitope will return to Nigeria soon after they were rescued by the Nigerian Commissioner in Lebanon.
A man identified as Wael Jerro had out Peace up for sale in a Facebook group “But And Sell Lebanon”. This sparked an outcry which led to her rescued.
Giving an update since her rescue, Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “Finally! Coming home!! Temitope, held behind by her employers and not allowed to board the last evacuation flight from Lebanon,and Peace Busari, put up for sale on Facebook a few months back.
“Many thanks to Chair house diaspora committee @ToluSadipe, NAPTIP, the Nigerian mission in Lebanon and the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria for collaborative efforts to bring them back home.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.