 Police Officer Allegedly Kills 32-Year-Old Man In Ibadan

According to eyewitnesses, late Yemi and his cousin were driving to work when a team of policemen stopped them at the Iwo Road interchange area on the state.

Trouble started when one of the policemen started struggling with Yemi’s cousin who was the driver of the car. The eyewitnesses said as the driver struggled to keep his car from veering off the road, the officer allegedly fired a shot which hit Yemi in the stomach, killing him instantly.