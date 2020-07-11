 Police Officer Allegedly Kills 32-Year-Old Man In Ibadan

A 32-year-old man, identified as Yemi Ajayi, was allegedly shot dead by a police officer in Ibadan, Oyo state on July 10.
According to eyewitnesses, late Yemi and his cousin were driving to work when a team of policemen stopped them at the Iwo Road interchange area on the state.
Trouble started when one of the policemen started struggling with Yemi’s cousin who was the driver of the car. The eyewitnesses said as the driver struggled to keep his car from veering off the road, the officer allegedly fired a shot which hit Yemi in the stomach, killing him instantly.
The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.
LIB
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.