NAFDAC Warns Of Damages Done By Fake Hand Sanitizers

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has advised Borno residents to beware of fake hand sanitizers which could be toxic.

The Borno State NAFDAC coordinator, Mr Nasiru Mato, made this known in an interview with NAN.

He revealed that fake hand sanitizers could contain methanol, a substance he says could cause committing, nausea, seizures, permanent blindness etc if ingested or it gets absolved into the skin.

He said: “Consumers of regulated products in Borno have once again been urged to always look out and patronize only hand sanitizers registered by NAFDAC for their safety.

“Any regulated product which does not have NAFDAC registration number, expiry date, name and full location address of manufacturer, manufacture date, and Batch number, is deemed unsafe for use as the safety and efficacy of such product can’t be guaranteed.”

Mayor said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, NAFDAC has registered some hand sanitizers.

He advised those who manufacture such to go get registered with NAFDAC.