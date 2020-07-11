More Trouble For Akeredolu As Ondo Workers Threaten Strike

The Ondo State Government led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been threatened by workers who are planning on embarking on a strike action.

The workers addressed a letter to Akeredolu to notify him of a 5-day ultimatum which requires him to take action or they shut down activities in the state.

Their demands include the payment of outstanding salaries, leave bonuses etc.

The workers from 18 local government areas and under the umbrella of Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, gave Akeredolu till Wednesday or they will down tools.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Chairman of JNC, Comrade Oluwaniyi Fabunmi and the State Secretary, Comrade Kehinde Olomiye.

This comes amid crisis in the state which has seen the deputy governor and some lawmakers pitch tent against the governor.