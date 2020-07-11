Monarch Donates Branded Face Masks To Kwara Govt

Oba Yakubu Buari, the Olomu of Omupo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has donated branded face masks to the Kwara State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation is part of palliatives and welfare materials distributed by the traditional ruler, to mark his 10th coronation anniversary.

Buari, who was represented by the National President of the Omupo Descendants Union, Dr. Monisoye Afolabi at the presentation alongside other elders of Omupo, to the State Government through the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Kayode Alabi at his office in Ilorin.

Buari said that it is a gesture of Omupo indigenes to appreciate the efforts of the government in addressing COVID-19 pandemic in the State, and in the spirit of the anniversary.

“This is a gesture of our appreciation of your efforts in addressing the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the State, and in the spirit of the 10th anniversary of my coronation as the Olomu of Omupo Land

“We hereby present a set of face masks to serve as our humble contribution to the Personal Protective Equipment for frontline personnel in the State,” he stressed.

Buari assured the government of Omupo Land’s readiness to move along with the government in tackling the pandemic.

The monarch congratulated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on his first year anniversary of exemplary service to the people of Kwara State.

He prayed that as he moves into the second year of first term, the Almighty God will grant him more wisdom, courage and determination to serve and accomplish his aspirations and plans for the state.

He also commiserated with the governor over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Adisa Lagun, and pray Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant the governor, the state and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi thanked the Olomu of Omupo and prayed that God’s assistance be with him to pilot the affairs of Omupo Land.

Alabi, however, said that the appreciation is necessary since Omupo has been in the forefront of positive things in the history of the Abdulrahman administration.

He assured the people of Omupo Land of government’s continuous support and cordial relationship, urging them to see the government as theirs and entrust their needs to it as it will be at their needs. (NAN)