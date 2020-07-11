Lagos Govt Closes Unauthorized COVID-19 Lab In Banana Island

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of an unauthorized COVID-19 laboratory in Banana Island, Ikoyi on Saturday.

A statement was released by the state’s health ministry on Saturday morning.

“@LSMOH through @HEFAMAA_LASG sealed a private laboratory located on Banana Island, Ikoyi for carrying out #COVID19 tests without the required government approval. The lab; Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre was also situated in a pharmacy!

“Citizens are advised to desist from patronising health facilities not accredited by the Lagos state government or management of COVID-19 cases as this poses danger to the community and staff of such facilities,” the Ministry said in a series of tweets.

The Ministry said it will “continue to do its best to ensure that health facilities in the State adhere strictly to standards to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagosians.”

