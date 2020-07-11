Inspector General Police Withdraws Officers Assigned To EFCC

The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed has withdrawn the police officers assigned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
This is contained in a letter addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General, Police Mobile Force Squadrons one to 79, the Force Secretary and Commissioners of Police of all the state commands and the Federal Capital Territory.
The IGP also ordered that the police officers should be replaced with new ones.
The letter reads in part: “Only staff of EFCC should be allowed access into the premises, while withdrawn police personnel from PMF 21, 44, 45, 46 and 50 must report to the Force Headquarters by 8am on Monday.”
The officers guarding the residence of suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, have been ordered to leave the premises.
The changes comes days after Magu was arrested on allegation of diverting recovered looted funds.
