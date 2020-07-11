Buhari Condoles With Bishop Kukah Over Mother’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah on the passing of his mother Janet Hauwa Kukah.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari also commiserated with members of the family of Kukah who is the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, praying almighty God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest. (NAN)