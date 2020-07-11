Atiku Throws Weight Behind Okonjo-Iweala For WTO DG

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for WTO Director-General.

Okonjo-Iweala was named Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organization job by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku tweeted: “I, Atiku Abubakar, endorse this message. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s experience and the enormous related works she has done confirms without equivocation that her leadership shall be a blessing to @wto and the world”.

Okonjo-Iweala who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance is looking to replace WTO Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, who will step down in August.

Other nominees for the position include Mr. Jesús Seade Kuri of Mexico and Mr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt, Mr Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova, Ms Amina C. Mohamed of Kenya, Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijiri of Saudi Arabia and Dr Liam Fox of the United Kingdom.