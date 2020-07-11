Amaechi Celebrates Ada-George As He Marks His 80th Birthday

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has celebrated the former governor of Old Rivers State, Rufus Ada-George on his birthday.
The Old Rivers State comprised of present day Rivers State and Bayelsa State.
Ada-George who is the Peripelebo 1 of Okrika clocked 80.
Congratulating him on his birthday, Amaechi said: “As governor of Rivers State, you raised leaders; you created opportunities for growth in politics for many of us.
“You are a father figure to many of us who served in the government of Rivers State. You left indelible footprints in the state and opened up a path for us to follow.
“On this occasion of your 80th birthday, I pray God to grant you more life, good health, grace, peace and joy.
“I wish you a very happy birthday.”
