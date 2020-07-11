29 Stranded Nigerians To Return From Lebanon – NIDCOM

At least 29 stranded Nigerians will return from Lebanon today via an evacuation flight, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, said.

NIDCOM boss, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, revealed this on her official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Ahe said, “29 Passengers just departed from Lebanon. And guess what? Temitope, who was left behind last time, accused of murder is on board. And so is Peace Buhari .the girl who was put on sale on FB and rescued by the Nigerian mission.”

