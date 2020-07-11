26 Foreigners Fully Recover From COVID-19 In Lagos

At least 26 foreigners have recovered from the COVID-19 in Lagos after treatment at the state’s isolation centres, the state government said.

According to the state government via a signed statement, the 26 foreign nationals are part of the 50 people that were discharged on Friday.

The governor noted that of the recovered patients consist of 13 females and 37 males, including 26 foreigners.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Sanwo-Olu explained that “six were from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.”

The governor reminded residents of the state to always use their facemasks, adding that it is an offence to move around without it.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment in containing the further spread of the virus, Sanwo-Olu asked the indigenes of the state to “continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”