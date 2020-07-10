What Should Be Done For Schools To Reopen – Akwa Ibom Govt

The Akwa Ibom State government has released the guidelines for the reopening of schools, urging parents to provide face masks upon resumption.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh on Friday said the use of face masks is compulsory for children and adults to be allowed into school premises.

Udoh said the decision was aimed at reducing the possibility of community spread of coronavirus infection in schools.

He added that the order for the re-opening of schools will be announced in due course.

“Although, basic education remains free and compulsory in Akwa Ibom State; and the government continues to pay the annual WAEC fees for indigenes, parents and guardians are expected to provide face masks for each child and also ensure they are washed daily.

“This announcement is in the best interest of every citizen and resident. Stay safe; Be safe.” [Daily Post]