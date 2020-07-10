UCL: Man City To Face Juve Or Lyon If They Pass Madrid Test

Manchester City have been drawn against the winner between Juventus and Lyon for the Champions League quarter-finals if they pass Real Madrid test.
On the other hand, Chelsea will battle Barcelona or Napoli in the quarter-final of the Champions League if they beat Bayern Munich.
The draws for the quarter and semi-finals was concluded today, Friday, July 10 at UEFA’s headquarters.
FULL DRAW
Quarter-Finals
Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus
Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich
Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Semi-Finals
Real Madrid/Manchester City/Lyon/Juventus v Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern Munich
Leipzig/Atletico Madrid v Atalanta/PSG
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.