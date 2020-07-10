UCL: Man City To Face Juve Or Lyon If They Pass Madrid Test

Manchester City have been drawn against the winner between Juventus and Lyon for the Champions League quarter-finals if they pass Real Madrid test.

On the other hand, Chelsea will battle Barcelona or Napoli in the quarter-final of the Champions League if they beat Bayern Munich.

The draws for the quarter and semi-finals was concluded today, Friday, July 10 at UEFA’s headquarters.

FULL DRAW

Quarter-Finals

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus

Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-Finals

Real Madrid/Manchester City/Lyon/Juventus v Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Leipzig/Atletico Madrid v Atalanta/PSG