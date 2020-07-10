Three Kidnapped Victims Rescued By Nigerian Troops

At least three victims kidnapped by bandits in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have been rescued by troops.

Major General John Enenche, who is the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that the victims were saved by troops of Operation Thunder Strike operating under the subsidiary Operation Accord.

The military spokesman explained that the rescue followed credible intelligence received by the soldiers on the kidnap of some people by armed bandits from their farm in Gwazunu village.

He added that a team of security operatives, promptly deployed in the scene, engaged the bandits with effective firepower.

“The bandits escaped in disarray with gunshot wounds thereby abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“All the three victims were successfully rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families,” Enenche said. [Channels TV]