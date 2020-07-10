Reno Omokri Blasts Buhari For Cancelling WAEC Not Elections

Reno Omokri has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the cancellation of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

In a series of tweets, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday said Buhari was trying to spread illiteracy across Nigeria.

He wrote: “Because General @MBuhari does not have a WAEC Certificate, he wants to punish the whole country by depriving Nigerian youths of having their own WAEC certificates. He wants to spread illiteracy, so we can all be almajiri. Never! The cancellation of WAEC is evil!

“How can General @MBuhari say WAEC exams won’t hold this year, yet Edo and Ondo elections will hold? Which is riskier? Exam or elections? @OfficialAPCNg held a mass rally. Yet, they close schools. No wonder Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty?

“1.5 million Nigerians write WAEC yearly. If General @MBuhari stops them from writing it in Nigeria, they‘ll abandon social distancing and go to neighbouring nations to write WAEC rather than lose a year. We WILL end up with more COVID19 than we are trying to stop

“1.5 million Nigerians write WASSCE every year. Nigeria cannot hold WAEC exams for 3 million people next year. What this means is that, if this policy is not reversed, every Nigerian child will miss a year, not just the final year students.

“What is the difference between General @MBuhari and Boko Haram? Boko Haram hates# Western education. Buhari cancels WAEC. Both have the same objective. Instead of investing money to make the WAEC exam safe, they suspended it so we can be certificateless like Buhari.”