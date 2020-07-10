Pogba Prefers To Lead On Social Media Not Dressing Room – Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has said that Paul Pogba will be happy being the main man on social media than in the dressing room.

Pogba scored in last night’s victory over Aston Villa.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “We’ve been saying the last year or two Pogba needs to take more of a lead with the team. I don’t think he wants to be a leader.

“I think Pogba will enjoy Maguire coming in, showing different leadership skills, Fernandes as well on the pitch, Pogba likes that, he doesn’t want to be the main guy.

“He wants to be the main guy on social media, but on the pitch he’s thinking ‘I’ll be glad of that, I’ll just be under the radar.’ He looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.”

