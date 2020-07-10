Osinbajo Must Resign If He Wants To Sue Me – Jackson Ude

Journalist Jackson Ude has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should resign if he wants to drag him to court.

Osinbajo had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over a publication by Jackson Ude which claims that he received N4 billion from the recovered loot diverted by Ibrahim Magu, the backing chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC.

In reaction, Jackson Ude stated that Osinbajo would making use of taxpayers money in a suit against him if he doesn’t resign as VP.

He tweeted: “Since Osinbajo, the Star Boy, is denying, let’s have lawyers compel the Presidential Panel investigating Magu and the Police, to release the verbatim transcripts of Magu’s confessions. This is not about waving immunity.

“I am not afraid of Osinbajo and his minions. If he indeed wants to go to court, he needs to resign first, and sue me. He cannot be VP and be using state resources to intimidate the Judiciary. He cannot wave an immunity that he didn’t place. Osinabjo should resign first!

“Osinbajo should have used the U.S Police, FBI or even the CIA to charge me for criminal defamation. Using the Nigerian Police is a waste of poor Nigerian taxpayers money. Except his aim is to arrest me in Nigeria, lock me up forever. Anyway, perhaps Na my ghost dem go arrest.”