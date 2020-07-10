Ondo CJ Rejects Assembly’s Request To Probe Akeredolu’s deputy

Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has rejected the State House of Assembly’s request to investigate the State Deputy Governor.

This comes after 14 members of the Assembly served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, whom they accused of gross misconduct.

However, nine other lawmakers were opposed to the planned impeachment of Mr Ajayi by their colleagues in the Legislative House.

According to the Chief Judge, the Assembly did not meet the constitutional requirements needed to impeach the embattled deputy governor, adding that the Assembly failed to form the two-third majority required to impeach the deputy governor.

Justice Akeredolu also said she had received a letter from Ajayi’s lawyers stating that the process of impeachment was sub judice.