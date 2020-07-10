Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Requests For Probe Panel Against Deputy Gov

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has rejected a request seeking to have him set up a seven-man panel which will oversee impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi.

The letter was written by the Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

In response, the Chief Judge issued a letter that details the reasons why she isn’t putting her consent to the request made by the Speaker.

A source revealed that Akeredolu turned down the request because the lawmakers failed to meet the two-third of the majority which is required to facilitate impeachment against Agboola.

14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice to remove Agboola from office, but nine distanced themselves from the move.