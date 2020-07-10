Ondo APC Chairman, Ajayi, Steps Down, Joins PDP

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Samuel Olorunwa Ajayi, has on Friday resigned.



The Chairman who tendered his resignation letter at the party’s secretariat revealed that he has already decamped to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

According to Ajayi who confirmed his resignation via telephone, he resigned his position as chairman as well as being a member of APC from Friday, 10th July, 2020.

Ajayi is a close ally of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who recently dumped APC for PDP.

Ajayi was the one who received the resignation letter of the Deputy Governor when he dumped the APC last month. [Daily Post]