Ondo APC Chairman, Ajayi, Steps Down, Joins PDP

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Samuel Olorunwa Ajayi, has on Friday resigned.
The Chairman who tendered his resignation letter at the party’s secretariat revealed that he has already decamped to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.
According to Ajayi who confirmed his resignation via telephone, he resigned his position as chairman as well as being a member of APC from Friday, 10th July, 2020.
Ajayi is a close ally of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who recently dumped APC for PDP.
Ajayi was the one who received the resignation letter of the Deputy Governor when he dumped the APC last month. [Daily Post]
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.