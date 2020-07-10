Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: PDP Warns APC Against Rigging Edo Election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that it will resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig the Edo State governorship election.
This was disclosed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, ahead of the September 11 polls.
Advising APC to be ready to accept defeat, the PDP said that the people of Edo State will stand firm against them.
Kola Ologbondiyan said, “The APC, by now, should know that attempting to rig, by any way whatsoever, will surely be met with stiff resistance and dire consequences from the people.
“Our party cautions the APC to desist from their plots to rig the Edovelection as the people of Edo will firmly resist them. The APC should rather blame themselves for their woes and get ready to accept their inevitable crushing defeat at the poll.”
The election is being contested by PDP candidate Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the APC.
