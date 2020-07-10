Nigeria Evacuates 270 Stranded Citizens From Egypt

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the expected return of 270 stranded Nigerians from Egypt on Friday.
All 270 persons will be welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and have all tested negative for the virus.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Evacuation Update: <br><br>270 Stranded Nigerians departed Cairo Egypt via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with two other Nationals.<br><br>The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00 pm local time today.<br><br>All evacuees tested negative for <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID</a>-19.<a href=”https://twitter.com/NigeriaGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@NigeriaGov</a> <a href=”https://t.co/xsOW8gwacm”>pic.twitter.com/xsOW8gwacm</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1281558678869544960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 10, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
