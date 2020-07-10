Nigeria Evacuates 270 Stranded Citizens From Egypt

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the expected return of 270 stranded Nigerians from Egypt on Friday.

All 270 persons will be welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and have all tested negative for the virus.

