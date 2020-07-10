My Wife And I Waited 3 Years To Welcome First Son – Deyemi Okanlawon

In celebration of their first son’s 4th birthday, actor Deyemi Okanlawon has recounted how he and his wife waited three years before they welcomed him.

Taking to Instagram, Deyemi Okanlawon said that they were told that they won’t be able to have children.

This didn’t deter the actor from trusting in God who eventually answered their prayers.

He wrote: “After 3 yrs of trying and then finally being told we couldn’t conceive your mum came home crying. I held her close and let her cry then when she was done I tilted up her face, looked her straight in the eyes and told her “That’s not what God told me! We will have our own children!”.

“On this day, 10th July, 4 years ago I woke up to the cry of a child my heart swelled with love and pride… and I understood for the first time the hearts of both my heavenly and earthly fathers towards me! Happy 4th Birthday Demide… I’m super proud to call you son. Luv, DeyemiTheDaddy p.s. @damilolaokanlawon see how I fulfilled my promise of giving you beautiful sons”.