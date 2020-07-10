Mayor Of Seoul, Park Won-soon Found Dead After Going Missing

The Mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, who went missing on July 9 in Beiyue Mountain has been found dead.

A search team out together by the South Korean Police found his body at Mount Bugak.

His body was found very close to the spot where a signal was detected from his phone.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

His daughter’s claim that he left for work on Thursday was corroborated by CCTV footage which showed him leaving for work which he never got to.

Park Won-soon was spotted passing by a park in Jongno District, Seoul. It is also reported that he had cancelled his 9-day work schedule.