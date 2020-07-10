Magu’s Bail Request: He Wants To Take What He Can’t Give – Shehu Sani

Former Senator, Shehu Sani, has cryptically slammed ex-Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, for requesting bail.

Speaking on his official Twitter handle on Friday, Sani said that “The man who don’t give bail on Friday now wants bail on Friday; He wants to take what he can’t give.”

Recall that the suspended EFCC boss was suspended following an allegation of diverting N39 billion from loots recovered by the antigraft agency.

A petition requesting for his bail was filed by one of his lawyers, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, and addressed the IGP.

The petition dated Friday asked the IGP to grant Magu bail “on self-recognisance”.

Magu was arrested early this week and made to face a panel after the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, issued a memo against him.