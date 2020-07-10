Lagos Loses Assembly Member, Buraimoh, To Unknown Illness

The Lagos State House of Assembly has lost a member, Tunde Buraimoh, on Friday around 4am due to an unknown illness, according to reports.

Buraimoh who represented the Kosofe Constituency II was reportedly absent from the Assembly’s Complex for two weeks.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Lagos State, Tunde Balogun confirmed the report but could not give details about the lawmaker’s death.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kosofe Local Government Chairman, Taiwo Fadipe, said Buraimoh died after a brief illness.

Fadipe said, “He died at a hospital on Ikorodu road. He died overnight.”

Buraimoh was also a former chairman of Kosofe Local Government and the Bamofin of Ketuland. [The Punch]