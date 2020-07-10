Khloe Speaks On Being Pregnant, Says It Will Chase Away Her Husband

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Khloe has denied claims that the reason why she’s adding weight is because she’s pregnant.

Khloe shared a video showing her tummy to prove that it’s not protruding as a result of pregnancy but because she because of weight gain.

She also begged those behind the rumour to desist from it so that potential husbands won’t flee from her.

She wrote: “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

KOKOBYKHLOE DENIES PREGNANCY RUMORS AND URGE PEOPLE TO STOP CALLING HER A PREGNANT LADY. Abeg let my husband find me, Biko, Ejo, Abeg Free me”.

Khloe partook in the 2018 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show. A new edition will kick off on July 19.