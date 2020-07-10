Funke Akindele Didn’t Buy Me A House – Actor Ajirebi

Veteran actor, Kayode Olaseinde Ajirebi popularly known as Pa James has said that actress Funke Akindele didn’t buy him a new house as claimed in the media.

The claim was circulated on social media a few hours after the actor’s son cried out about their flooded house. He said they had been suffering from it for ten years.

This forced some fellow celebrities to come to the aide of the actor who complained of government neglect.

In a video shared online, Ajirebi appreciated all who helped him. He also revealed that he indeed got a gift from Funke Akindele but not a house.

He said: “God will keep you for helping me, I didn’t know people cared about me like this….I can’t thank you enough…for doing this to me while I am alive….to my fellow actors, you impressed me…..and thank you to Funke AKindele.

“I won’t lie she did me well….but I need to clear the air on the reports that she bought me a house, while passing on my street this morning, some area boys stopped me and hailed me saying they will visit me in the house Funke Akindele built for me and I was shocked.Funke only paid for an apartment for me to rent for the meantime……and I am truly grateful but she didn’t build me a house….”