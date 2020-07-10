EFCC At My House Was In Error – Abdulsalami Abubakar

A former Head of States, Abdulsalami Abubakar has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which stormed his house in 2017 was in error.

Abubakar said that the operatives of the agency didn’t conduct any search when they arrived at his Minna residence in Nigeria State.

This is contained in a statement signed by his military assistant, J Mfon.

It reads: “The attention of His Excellency General A A A Abubakar has been drawn to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his house in Minna, Niger State, on the orders of its Acting Chairman, CP Ibrahim Magu, and HE feels the need to put the record straight: HIS HOUSE HAS NEVER BEEN SEARCHED BY EITHER EFCC OR ANY SECURITY AGENCY.