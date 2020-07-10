COVID-19: 499 New Cases Takes Nigeria’s Tally To 30,748

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have risen with 499 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 30,748.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday.

The new infections were identified in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos State maintained its lead position with 157 new infections, bringing the total infections in the state to 11, 827.

Other states with new infections include Edo with 59, Ondo with 56, Oyo with 31, Akwa Ibom with 22, Borno with 21, Plateau with 19, Kaduna and Katsina with 18 each, Bayelsa and the FCT with 17 each, and Delta with 14 cases.

Kano also has 11 new cases, Rivers has 10, Enugu has eight, Ogun has six, Kwara has four, Imo has three, Nasarawa and Osun have two each, while Abia, Ekiti, Niger and Yobe have one each. [Channels TV]