Court Remands Man For Alleged Rape, Impregnation of Disabled Girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan has remanded a 44-year-old man who allegedly raped and impregnated a 19-year-old physically challenged girl.

Magistrate Esther Idowu on Friday ordered that the suspect, Oluwagbenga Ogunjobi, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, having rejected his plea.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Adekunle Opeyemi, while presenting the case told the court that Ogunjobi committed the offence on April 15 at Ibafo, Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State.

Opayemi alleged that Ogunjobi, a co-tenant with the victim, took advantage of her condition, and raped her.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 357 and 358 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

NAN reports that the Magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention.